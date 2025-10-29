Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, is set to open its newest location on November 4, 2025 at 2907 Wake Forest Road, in Raleigh, North Carolina. This store opening marks the continuation of Guthrie’s expansion across the Carolinas, with this location being the third in the region this year.

Guthrie’s made history in 1982 by launching the first-ever restaurant dedicated solely to chicken fingers. For over four decades, Guthrie’s has perfected its iconic meal: crispy, golden chicken fingers served alongside freshly cut coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and the signature dipping sauce—a recipe that’s often copied but never truly matched.

“Our success in the Carolinas started with the overwhelming enthusiasm in both Lexington, South Carolina, and Greer, South Carolina, and we’re carrying that momentum right into our grand opening in Raleigh,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “Our mission is to serve food that meets our own highest standards every single time. Compromise is not in our vocabulary, and we can’t wait for the Raleigh community to taste our dedication to fresh, quality food.”

The Raleigh location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area. The dining hall and drive-thru will be open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 13 states with aggressive plans for expansion in 2026.