Guthrie's Opens 11th Georgia-Based Restaurant

Peachtree City chicken finger fans are celebrating because Guthrie’s newest Georgia restaurant, and the 11th one in the Peach State, is now open at 2021 Commerce Dr N. Located just off the intersection of Joel Cowan Pkwy and Aberdeen Pkwy, Guthrie’s is the ideal spot for a hot, fresh, and fast chicken fingers lunch, family dinner, post-game meal, office catered event, or late-night snack. The new Peachtree City Guthrie’s is family owned and operated by franchisee Robert Sowinski and his son Gant Sowinski.

“We are so excited to finally open our restaurant in Peachtree City,” says Gant Sowinski. “Peachtree City is one of the best places to live and work in all of Georgia. It is family friendly, affordable, and a dynamic community that is great for families, retirees, young adults, and working professionals. We know that the entire city is absolutely going to love having our Guthrie’s right in the heart of the city. And our location just off Joel Cowan Pkwy is perfect for people to stop in, or drive thru, when craving the best chicken fingers around.”

For over 40 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Guthrie’s has spread to seven states and over 50 locations.

“They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but the world needs to know that Guthrie’s is the original chicken finger restaurant,” says Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We are the reason why there is even a chicken finger restaurant industry to begin with. We know there are copycats out there, but we were the creators of this space – the first chicken finger restaurant ever. We’ve been in the restaurant business for nearly 60 years. Hospitality is in our DNA, and nothing makes us happier than knowing we are serving fresh food to our customers while using the best quality products.”

As part of its grand opening celebration, Peachtree City Guthrie’s is offering the first 50 customers in line a voucher for a free Guthrie’s Box meal, which includes golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, buttery Texas toast, Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce, and a 20oz drink (one coupon per customer).

“Our newest restaurant in Peachtree City is amazing,” adds Sowinski. “When we saw this spot, we knew it was perfect for a Guthrie’s. Everyone in and around Peachtree City is welcome to stop in, say hello, and discover just how flavorful and amazing our chicken fingers can be. And don’t sleep on our special Guthrie’s sauce – it’s a game changer!”

The new Peachtree City Guthrie’s is located at 2021 Commerce Dr N, Peachtree City, Ga. 30269. The restaurant is open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 pm.