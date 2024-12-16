Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced that its newest restaurant opened today at 4774 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, Ga., 30068, in East Cobb’s Parkaire Landing. As the brand continues its aggressive expansion plan, the location marks the fourteenth new location nationally and fifth in the state in 2024.

Established in 1978 as the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, Guthrie’s has spent 40 years perfecting its iconic chicken finger and mouthwatering sauce. As a family-owned restaurant who treats its customers like part of the family, Guthrie’s is committed to serving the best imaginable fresh and hot food, one golden-fried finger at a time.

“Marietta is known for its historic charm, but it doesn’t rest on its laurels: the art and culture scene evolves all the time. As a brand that’s also proudly rooted in our heritage and equally committed to growth, Marietta feels like the perfect place to set up shop. We’re thrilled to bring the world’s most delicious chicken fingers to the East Cobb community,” commented Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “Whether you’re a person on-the-go or a family looking for a quality meal made with freshly sourced ingredients, we’ve got you covered with our made-to-order hot box and legendary Guthrie’s sauce.”

The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday–Sunday. It will provide approximately 35 new jobs to the area, and will serve hand-breaded chicken fingers, hand-chopped cole slaw, crinkly cut French fries, Texas toast, and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 60 locations across ten states, with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025 and beyond.