Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced that its newest restaurant opened today at 1437 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216, near Park South Plaza shopping center. It is the brand’s 31st location in the state overall.

Established in 1978 as the first restaurant in the United States to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, Guthrie’s has spent 40 years perfecting its iconic chicken finger and mouthwatering sauce. As a family-owned restaurant that treats its customers like part of the family, Guthrie’s is committed to serving the best imaginable fresh and hot food, one golden-fried finger at a time.

“Guthrie’s is proudly rooted in mouthwatering tradition. Our heritage is something we take great pride in, and every time we get to deepen our connection to the state where it all began, we jump at the opportunity,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We’re thrilled to bring the world’s best-tasting chicken fingers and signature Guthrie’s sauce to anyone in the Vestavia Hills community. Anyone looking for a meal made with freshly sourced ingredients is in for a real treat.”

This location’s doors are open Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 11 states with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025.