Guthrie’s Opens Latest Location in Montgomery, Alabama

Guthrie’s newest restaurant is now open in the capital city at 8871 EastChase Pkwy in Montgomery, Alabama. Located just south of Interstate 85 in East Montgomery, Guthrie’s is the ideal spot for a hot, fresh, and fast chicken fingers pre-game or post-game meal, a quick lunch, family dinner, office catered meal, or late-night snack.

“We are so excited to finally be back in Montgomery,” says Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We chose to open our newest restaurant here because of the strength of this community and the residents and visitors that make up our incredible capital city. From families to workers, little league teams, late night snackers, or anyone craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides, we are here and ready to serve you.”

As part of its grand opening celebration on April 11th Guthrie’s gave the first 500 customers in line a voucher for a free Guthrie’s Box meal, which includes golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, buttery Texas toast, Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce, and a 20oz drink (one coupon per customer).

For over 40 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Guthrie’s has spread to seven states and over 50 locations.

“Guthrie’s is the flagship chicken finger restaurant,” adds Guthrie. “We are the reason why there is a chicken finger restaurant industry. We know there are copycats out there, but we were the original – the first chicken finger restaurant ever. It doesn’t take a historian to distinguish the original from the copycats. We’ve been in the restaurant business nearly 60 years. Hospitality is in our DNA, and nothing makes us happier than knowing we are serving fresh food to our customers while using the best quality products. Our new restaurant is absolutely beautiful, so please come join us and discover how just flavorful and amazing our chicken fingers can be.”