Guthrie’s Opens Latest Location in Opelika, Alabama

Guthrie’s announced that its newest restaurant in Opelika, Alabama, is now open at 1305 Columbus Parkway.

“The timing was just right, and we are so excited to offer Opelika residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world,” says Joe Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We’re chicken finger and fries loving locals that will live and breathe Opelika. From families to workers, little league teams, late night snackers, tailgaters, or anyone craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides – we’ve got you covered at Guthrie’s. And our signature Guthrie’s sauce – well, it’s just legendary around here.”

For more than 50 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Rounding out Guthrie’s simple, yet classic menu is hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle cut French fries, Texas toast and its signature dipping sauce. Guthrie’s history across the South spans generations. To this day, it remains a family run restaurant business that uses freshly sourced products and ingredients to create its vibrant, yet simple menu. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. Furthermore, the brand’s software, hardware, training, and ongoing support and national marketing efforts allows Guthrie’s owners to focus on producing an exceptional product without sacrificing consistency, freshness, and quality. With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Guthrie’s has spread to seven states and more than 44 locations.

“There is something simple, something quintessential about Guthrie’s golden fried chicken fingers that everyone can relate to – it’s very strong and powerful,” says Guthrie. “We’ve remained true to who we are since the original Guthrie’s opened in Haleyville, Ala. and then expanded into the very first chicken fingers-only restaurant in Auburn. While many have copied our approach, we’re still evolving as a restaurant brand even though our menu hasn’t changed. We’re going to be a big part of the Opelika community and the surrounding region. We know that everyone is going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations.”

The new Opelika Guthrie’s is located at 1305 Columbus Parkway Opelika, AL 36804. The restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 pm.