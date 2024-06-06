Boise chicken finger fans are celebrating because Guthrie’s newest restaurant is now open at 1103 S. Vista Ave. Located just north of the intersection of W. Kootenai Street and S. Vista Ave, Guthrie’s is the ideal spot for a hot, fresh, and fast chicken fingers lunch, family dinner, post-game meal, office catered event, or late-night snack. The new Boise restaurant is part of a 50-unit Area Developer Agreement signed by Stephen Galbraith and Matt Dahlhauser of Dahlhauser Galbraith Operating Companies, LLC to aggressively expand Guthrie’s out west into Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado. The Boise Guthrie’s marks the second restaurant for the brand in Idaho with the first having opened in Meridian earlier this year.

“We are excited to be open and serving the community of Boise the absolute best tasting chicken fingers in the world,” says Galbraith. “Our location is right in the heart of Boise and is the ideal spot to dine-in or drive-thru for anyone craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides. And don’t miss out on our Guthrie’s sauce. It’s fantastic!”

Guthrie’s has been in the restaurant business nearly 60 years. It is widely considered to be the first restaurant brand to build its entire menu only around chicken fingers beginning in 1982.

“Our menu is simple because we focus on what we do best,” says Dahlhauser. “We’re going to be a big part of the Boise community for a long time to come. Our new Guthrie’s will provide upwards of 25-35 new jobs to the area. Guthrie’s will catch fire once people get a chance to taste our food.”

The new Boise Guthrie’s is located at 1103 S. Vista Avenue, Boise, ID, 83705. The restaurant is currently open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.