Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced that its newest restaurant opened this week at 5400 Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701, near the Carson Valley Plaza shopping center and Costco. It is the brand’s second new location opened nationally in 2025 and its second in the state.

As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, Guthrie’s pioneering spirit is grounded in mouthwatering tradition. For more than 40 years, it has earned a reputation for fresh, hot and fast service, dishing up hand-breaded chicken fingers, hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle cut french fries, Texas toast, and its signature dipping sauce, all with a generous dash of Southern hospitality.

“It’s a thrill to bring the world’s best-tasting chicken fingers and our signature Guthrie’s sauce to the capital of Nevada. For outdoor adventurers and history enthusiasts alike, we’re here for anyone looking for a meal made with freshly sourced ingredients and a dash of Southern hospitality,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “Expanding to the western part of the state will level up expectations for taste buds all over the Carson City community.”

This location’s dining hall is open Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It also offers a drive-thru option for guests on the go from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday. It will provide approximately 40 new jobs to the area.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 68 locations across 11 states with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025.