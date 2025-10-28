Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced today that its newest restaurant opened at 1320 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661. It’s the brand’s 33rd location in the state overall, and the first location in the city of Muscle Shoals.

For 40 years, Guthrie’s has been perfecting its signature offering: the iconic chicken finger and their famous, mouthwatering sauce. Pioneering the chicken finger-only concept in the U.S. back in 1978, this family-owned restaurant is built on a simple promise to serve the best imaginable fresh and hot food. Every golden-fried finger reflects the commitment to quality and the welcoming spirit of a business that treats customers like family.

“Guthrie’s is steeped in a delicious tradition, and our roots in this state are a source of great pride. We jump at every chance to deepen our local connection where it all started,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising. “We’re bringing the best chicken fingers and famous Guthrie’s sauce straight to the Muscle Shoals community. If you’re looking for a meal made with freshly sourced ingredients and high quality every time you visit, you’re in for something special.”

This location’s doors are open Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. It will provide approximately 60 new jobs to the area and will serve hand-breaded chicken fingers, hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkly cut French fries, Texas toast, and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 12 states. To learn more about Guthrie’s, visit https://guthrieschicken.com/ or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.