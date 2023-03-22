Guthrie’s Opens in Roanoke, Alabama

Roanoke chicken finger fanatics are celebrating because Guthrie’s newest restaurant opened today in the restaurant’s home state of Alabama at 3240 US-431. Located just south of the intersection of Rock Mills Road and US-431, Guthrie’s is the ideal spot for a hot, fresh, and fast chicken finger pre-game or post-game meal, a quick lunch, family dinner, office catered meal, or late-night snack. The new Roanoke Guthrie’s is owned and operated by business partners Chris Clark and Brian Pester, who also own another Guthrie’s in Lanett, Ala.

“We are so excited to finally be open in Roanoke,” says Clark. “We’re thrilled with the warm reception we’ve received so far, and we chose to open our newest restaurant in Roanoke because of the strength of this community and the residents, families, and visitors that make up this incredible part of Alabama. We know that everyone is going to love what are considered simply the best chicken fingers in America.”

For over 40 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Guthrie’s has spread to seven states and nearly 50 locations.

“Guthrie’s is the flagship chicken finger restaurant,” says Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We launched the entire chicken finger restaurant industry. There are certainly copycats out there, but we were the OG – the first ever. It doesn’t take a scientist or a historian to distinguish the original from the copycats. It’s amazing and humbling that Chris and Brian found their initial restaurant investment in Guthrie’s so successful that they decided to take this next step and become multi-unit owners with us. Chris and Brian have been quintessential franchisees and as we continue to grow our franchise community, we’re fortunate to have people of their caliber on the team. So, if it’s golden fried chicken fingers you want, please come by, and see them at our newest Guthrie’s in Roanoke.