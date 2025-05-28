Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced the opening of its newest corporate location today at 1308 W Wade Hampton Blvd, in Greer, South Carolina. This store opening comes on the heels of Guthrie’s corporate debut in the Carolinas with their Lexington, South Carolina, opening last month.

In 1982, Guthrie’s pioneered the first-ever chicken finger-only restaurant. Over the past 40 years, the brand has perfected their signature breading and sauce to create the iconic chicken finger meal–which includes perfectly golden fried chicken fingers, freshly cut coleslaw, crinkle-cut french fries, Texas toast and the often imitated but never duplicated signature dipping sauce.

“The first Guthrie’s location to open in the Carolinas was met with incredible enthusiasm last month in Lexington, and we are excited to continue this momentum into our second location in Greer. The Carolinas are a special place, and we know it’s going to be a critical part of a historic next chapter for our family and the Guthrie’s legacy,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We’re a family of perfectionists, and that pride and care trickles down to every chicken finger we serve. Compromise is never an option and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve the Greer community quality, fresh food every day.”

The Greer location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area. The dining hall and drive-thru will be open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 11 states with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025