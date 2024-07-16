Guthrie’s latest golden fried chicken fingers restaurant is scheduled to open early next month in Las Vegas. The new restaurant is part of a 50-unit Area Developer Agreement signed by Stephen Galbraith and Matt Dahlhauser of Dahlhauser Galbraith Operating Companies, LLC to aggressively expand Guthrie’s out west into Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

“We’re excited to be introducing Nevada to the absolute best tasting chicken fingers in the world,” said Galbraith. “Las Vegas has a reputation as a ‘foodie city,’ but we believe our authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides, as well as Guthrie’s famous sauce, will easily stand up to the challenge.”

Guthrie’s has been in the restaurant business nearly 60 years. It is widely considered to be the first restaurant brand to build its entire menu only around chicken fingers beginning in 1982.

“Our menu is simple because we focus on what we do best,” said Dahlhauser. “We’re going to be a big part of the Vegas community for a long time to come. Our new Guthrie’s will provide upwards of 25-35 new jobs to the area. Guthrie’s will catch fire once people get a chance to taste our food.”

Galbraith added, “Our employees are already hired and have been through training. We’re prepared for a big opening and excited to get ingrained in the local community,

supporting schools, businesses, and local government offices. We plan to start with food distributions to local businesses and holding big raffles for our customer base.”

The new Las Vegas Guthrie’s, located at 3255 Simmons ST North Las Vegas, NV 89032, is currently on schedule to open in July . For more information, visit guthrieschicken.com.