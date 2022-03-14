Guthrie's Unveils Latest Restaurant in Dothan, Alabama

Guthrie’s announced that its officially returning to the Wiregrass with the opening of its newest restaurant on March 15 in Dothan, AL at 189 John D. Odom Road. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Dothan location is part of Guthrie’s strategic growth plan focused on the Southeastern U.S. that includes at least five more restaurants in the Wiregrass spread as far as Troy down to Geneva and over to Southwest Georgia.

“The timing was just right and light of everything we’ve gone through as a community over the last few years, we’re so excited to offer Dothan residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world,” says Guthrie’s Dothan Co-Owner Sam Klement. “We’re premium chicken fingers, crinkle fries, homemade coleslaw and sauce-loving locals that will live and breathe Dothan. When we first learned about the chance to bring Guthrie’s back to the community, we jumped at the opportunity. From families to office workers, little league teams, late night snackers, or anyone just craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides – we’ve got you covered at Guthrie’s. You have to try our signature Guthrie’s sauce - it’s a game changer.”

For more than 50 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Rounding out Guthrie’s simple, yet classic menu is hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle cut French fries, Texas toast and its signature dipping sauce. Guthrie’s history across the Wiregrass spans generations with restaurants stretching from Tallahassee to Panama City Beach, Auburn, Columbus, and Tuscaloosa with many customers enjoying a “Gut Box,” or a Guthrie’s Box, for decades.

“There is something simple, something quintessential about Guthrie’s golden fried chicken fingers that everyone can relate to – it’s very strong and powerful,” says Klement. “We’ve remained true to who we are since the original Guthrie’s opened in Haleyville, Ala. and then expanded into the very first chicken fingers-only restaurant in Auburn. While our menu hasn’t changed, we’re still evolving as a restaurant brand. We’re going to be a big part of the Dothan community and the surrounding region. We know that everyone is going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations.

As part of its grand opening celebration on March 15, Guthrie’s will offer the first 250 customers that purchase a signature Guthrie’s Box chicken finger meal a free gift card redeemable for another Guthrie’s Box during a future visit. This includes golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, buttery Texas toast and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce.

“Chicken fingers and fries remain an affordable feel-good proposition and the opening of Dothan, which is the newest of more than 5 new Guthrie’s planned for the Wiregrass highlights the momentum we’re now experiencing as a brand,” says Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “Our above industry average profit margins, along with the simplicity of our operations are major calling cards for potential owners. This growth in the Wiregrass along with the 20 additional restaurants scheduled to open this year across the Southeastern U.S., has spurred our expansion into Dothan, and our desire to open additional restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi, among other regions.”

Guthrie’s remains a family run restaurant business that uses freshly sourced products and ingredients to create its vibrant, yet simple menu. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. Furthermore, the brand’s software, hardware, training, and ongoing support and national marketing efforts allows Guthrie’s owners to focus on producing an exceptional product without sacrificing consistency, freshness, and quality.