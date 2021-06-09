Guy Fieri Concept Chicken Guy! to Open Third Location

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur Robert Earl announced they have teamed up once again to open their third Chicken Guy! location in Florida, this time in Winter Park.

The new venue will be the first corporate-owned free-standing location with a drive-thru component, making the menu more accessible to Orlando locals and visitors alike. Joining its successful predecessors at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and at Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida, the fast-casual chain dedicated to serving chicken tenders paired with 22-signature sauces to please all palates, will feature interior seating for 80 guests indoors and seating for 12 outdoors. The spacious 3,500 square-foot restaurant will have a sliding glass door of windows, a unique design element that will easily provide plenty of natural light or an open-air dining experience on a nice day. The parking lot will have reserved parking spaces to accommodate third-party delivery services as well as guests who order online, with dedicated staff who will bring the orders directly to waiting cars.

The menu at Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind all-natural fresh chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of sauces. They are also brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs. The menu includes tenders—grilled or fried—in sandwiches, straight up on skewers, or in meal-sized salad bowls, a selection of signatures sauces to enjoy with the chicken, and sides like Chicken Guy! Fries with Guy’s special fry seasoning, Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles, and fresh slaw. For dessert, Chicken Guy! features Flavortown Frozen Treats: The Triple Double Ice Cream Treat—triple chocolate and double-mint—or the Cinnamon Apple—a heaping cup of vanilla soft-serve ice cream smothered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal—and classic shakes including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oreo Cookie.

“It’s always such a pleasure to be able to work with Guy on Chicken Guy! ventures and I’m beyond pleased to open a location in Winter Park,” says Planet Hollywood founder and chairman Robert Earl. “Chicken Guy! is a proven crowd-pleaser now with three locations in Florida and two in sporting arenas on game days including FedEx Field in Maryland and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, we are well on our way to becoming a household name nationwide.”

Set to open in late summer 2021, Chicken Guy! is located at 818 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, Florida, 32789. With a mixture of colorful meets playful design elements and modern finishes that will delight guests as they dine on-site, Chicken Guy! also offers innovative packaging that will make carry out and delivery orders even more fun to enjoy at home or on-the-go.