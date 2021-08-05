Guy Fieri-led Concept Chicken Guy! Opens in Nashville

FACE Hospitality, subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, announced the opening of the highly anticipated Chicken Guy! Nashville (139 2nd Avenue North) in historic downtown Nashville, Tennessee. In partnership with famed chef, author and Emmy Award-winning television personality, Guy Fieri, the new restaurant opened July 14, welcoming guests to experience mouth-watering creations.

Hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, the new Chicken Guy! Nashville is the second of four FACE Hospitality establishments with Guy Fieri, joining Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar at Branson Landing in Missouri; and Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg (opening early fall) and Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, set to open at the end of the year.

“We’re thrilled to continue the growth and success of this partnership by bringing Chicken Guy! Nashville to downtown Music City,” says Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. “This is just the beginning, and we look forward to additional exciting opportunities with Guy and Robert’s team.”

While still under construction, Chicken Guy! Nashville was one of several structures damaged in the explosion that shook Music City on Christmas Day 2020, and has since been revitalized and revamped. Chicken Guy! Nashville is easily accessible to visitors on the corner of Second Avenue and Commerce Street.

"Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in America and I am stoked to bring Chicken Guy! to 2nd Avenue to add to the party,“ says Guy Fieri. “Music City knows great food and we’re proud to bring our 22 house made sauces, killer chicken and good times to the mix."

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. To satisfy your sweet tooth, guests can check out any of our six delicious Flavortown Shakes, including Triple Chocolate Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Oreo.