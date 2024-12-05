Emmy Award-winning TV host and chef, Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, are back at it again, opening the newest Chicken Guy!, located in Hollywood, California. The quick-service restaurant is located just steps away from Fieri’s star on the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Blvd. Serving house-made, all-natural chicken tenders, Fieri has paired his signature chicken with a collection of signature sauces, plus mouthwatering sandwiches, entrée-sized salads, tantalizing sides and decadent milkshakes.

“Getting my star on the Walk of Fame was a highlight of my career. So now to have Chicken Guy! right on Hollywood Blvd gives me yet another reason to love Hollywood!” said Fieri. I can’t wait to serve up our real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes for Angelenos to enjoy.”

Chicken Guy! offers an irresistible menu of one-of-a-kind all-natural, chicken tenders, pounded out to maximize crunch and brined in lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk and herbs, a product that delivers on flavor and texture. Delectable chicken tenders are served grilled or fried and paired with a game-changing selection of sauces, including fan favorites like Nashville Hot Honey, Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ and Donkey Sauce. Additional menu options include sandwiches, meal-sized salad bowls and tempting sides like Chicken Guy! Fries with Guy’s special fry seasoning, crowd-pleasing Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles and fresh slaw. For dessert, Chicken Guy! offers delicious Flavortown Shakes, including Triple Double Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Oreo, Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry.

“We’re thrilled to bring Chicken Guy! to the heart of Hollywood, right where it belongs next to Guy’s star on the Walk of Fame,” said Robert Earl. “This location is not just about great food, it’s about offering an experience that captures the excitement of Hollywood while enjoying Guy’s signature chicken and sauces. We look forward to welcoming you!”

Chicken Guy! Hollywood boasts a bold design, including colorful graphics and of course, a selfie wall featuring a full image of Fieri, who greets guests as they enter the queue area. The restaurant has abundant indoor and outdoor seating, offering a casual and comfortable dining experience for guests.

“Opening Chicken Guy! Hollywood has been an exciting journey, and we are thrilled to offer both our local community and visitors a delicious and fun dining experience. The response from our guests has been overwhelming, and we look forward to becoming a go-to destination for fantastic food and good times. We can’t wait to serve you!” said Leo Gonzalez, Franchisee of Chicken Guy! Hollywood.

Chicken Guy! Hollywood is the second Los Angeles location as the first opened last summer inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX, adjacent to gate 201. The official opening of Chicken Guy! Hollywood marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has been rapidly expanding across the United States. Locations include Atlantic City, Caesars Palace, Disney Springs, Dadeland Mall, FedEx Field, Livonia, Levi’s Stadium, PPG Palace, Winter Park and the newly opened King of Prussia Mall location. With a menu that emphasizes flavorful ingredients, dynamic sauces and an electric atmosphere, Chicken Guy! is a must-visit destination for foodies and fans of Fieri alike.

Guests can flock to Chicken Guy! Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 11 AM – 10:30 PM, Friday, 11 AM -11:30 PM, Saturday, 10:30 AM – 11:30 PM and Sunday 10:30 AM-10:30 PM.