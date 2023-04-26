Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! Offers New Huckleberry Shake

Chicken Guy!, the fast-casual restaurant by TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri has debuted a sweet treat available for a limited time at locations nationwide. Just in time for spring, the restaurant is offering the new Huckleberry Shake, made with creamy, hand-spun vanilla soft serve and mixed berry puree, topped off with fresh whipped cream and Cinnamon Toast Crumble.

In early April, Guy Fieri visited the Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park, Florida, to introduce the new milkshake, greeting hundreds of fans hoping to snap a selfie and give a fist-bump to the Emmy Award winner. He joined “founding feather” Robert Earl to serve the restaurant’s signature fried chicken tenders, sandwiches, sides and milkshakes to guests. Fieri even surprised guests by taking orders at the drive-thru.

Fieri and Earl also served signature dishes to members of the Winter Park Fire Department and even hopped in the fire truck for a photo opp and honk the horn. He shared his gratitude to the local first responders, sharing his commitment to giving back and being part of the local community.