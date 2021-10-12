Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! To Open in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

FACE Hospitality, subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, announced the opening of the highly anticipated Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg on Monday, October 18, 2021. This venture marks the second Tennessee location of the one-of-a-kind partnership between FACE, famed chef and Food Network personality, Guy Fieri, and restaurateur Robert Earl. In addition to opening Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg, the venue will include Arcade City Gatlinburg, a family fun arcade experience.



Hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, the new Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg is the third location of four FACE Hospitality establishments with Guy Fieri, joining Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar at Branson Landing in Missouri, Chicken Guy! Nashville and Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, set to open in 2022.



Arcade City Gatlinburg joins Pigeon Forge as the second Arcade City and the fourth Face arcade, joining Arcade City Pigeon Forge, Rockin' Raceway, and Big Top Arcade, in the area. Arcade City provides a unique and entertaining VIP experience for all ages with exciting games for the whole family and a great selection of prizes. Arcade City mixes the perfect blend of nightlife and entertainment to provide a memorable adventure for guests of all ages. Arcade City is on the cutting edge of new gaming technology and popular new games while using a play card system that keeps up with tickets making play scoring simple and fun. The staff is knowledgeable, outgoing, helpful, and friendly ensuring that everyone will have a fun time.



“After our recent opening in Nashville, our anticipation to open our second Tennessee location has been very high, says Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. Partnerships, like the one we have with Guy Fieri and Robert Earl, create a huge level of excitement in bringing Guy’s unique and mouthwatering menu to town. Combining our Arcade City to the venue creates the perfect mix of food, fun, and entertainment for everyone.”



"Gatlinburg is one of the most beautiful cities in America, and we are thrilled to bring Chicken Guy! to the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee," states Guy Fieri. "The mountains are calling, and we are proud to bring our 22 house made sauces, killer chicken and good times to the area."