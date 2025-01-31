Emmy Award-winning TV host and chef, Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, are back at it again, opening their newest Chicken Guy!, on 42nd Street, in New York’s iconic Times Square. The heart of the menu features Guy’s all-natural chicken tenders, which pair perfectly with his collection of made in-house signature sauces. Fieri uses those tenders and sauces to create mouthwatering sandwiches, entrée-sized salads, tantalizing sides, and decadent milkshakes. New and exclusive to the New York Chicken Guy! menu, are BOSS BITES: Fried Chicken Dumplings and Chopped Cheese & Chicken Eggrolls.

“I’m excited to be bringing Chicken Guy! to Times Square…bright lights, big city, and killer chicken,” said Fieri. “As they say, New York is the city that never sleeps, so don’t sleep on our real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and sauces!”

The design inside Chicken Guy! New York channels Fieri’s lively energy, creating a space that’s approachable, modern, and full of personality. Bold industrial elements meet playful graphics and streetwise touches, capturing Fieri’s larger-than-life character. Exposed brick, vibrant colors, and graffiti-inspired details add a dynamic, urban vibe, while the open kitchen layout invites guests to watch their meals being made fresh, emphasizing the transparency and authenticity of the experience. Seating is as dynamic as the menu, with cozy booths, high-top communal tables, and casual counters to suit any gathering, from solo diners to lively groups. A large digital display offers an immersive look into Fieri’s culinary travels, treating guests to a visual feast of his most epic food adventures and larger-than-life dishes. The New York Chicken Guy! is more than a fast-casual spot—it’s a sensory experience, bringing Guy’s culinary excitement and love of American comfort cuisine to life. Each visit feels like an invitation to savor not just bold flavors, but the unique fun and flair that define Guy Fieri’s world.

“We’re thrilled to bring Chicken Guy! to the vibrant heart of NYC where it truly belongs,” said Robert Earl. “This location is not just about fantastic food; it’s about creating an experience that embodies the excitement of New York while enjoying Guy’s signature chicken and sauces. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

The menu at Chicken Guy! includes options such as generously sized sandwiches with tenders as the star, meal-sized salad bowls and tempting sides like Chicken Guy! Fries with Guy’s special fry seasoning, crowd-pleasing Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, Fried Pickle Chips, and American Slaw. New to the New York Menu are BOSS BITES, Fried Chicken Dumplings and Chopped Cheese and Chicken Eggrolls. For dessert, Chicken Guy! offers outrageously delicious Hand-Spun Flavortown Shakes, including Triple Double Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Oreo, Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry—and seasonal limited-time shakes

The dining experience also features the fun and unique presence of the roaming “Sauce Slinger”, a vibrant character who truly embodies the art of “getting saucy”. This enthusiastic team member patrols the restaurant with a distinctive holster belt loaded with bottles of Chicken Guy!’s signature sauces. As you settle into your meal, don’t be surprised if the Sauce Slinger stops by your table to share samples of signature sauces to ensure you can taste a variety.

Chicken Guy! Times Square is the first New York City restaurant for the brand and marks a significant milestone as the restaurant continues to expand across the United States. Guests can flock to Chicken Guy! Monday-Thursday, 11 AM – 10:30 PM, Friday, 11 AM -11:30 PM, Saturday, 10:30 AM – 11:30 PM and Sunday 10:30 AM-10:30 PM.