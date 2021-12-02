Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! Opens in Winter Park, Florida

Today, Chicken Guy!, the fast/casual eatery by chef, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, opens in Winter Park, Florida, debuting the brand’s first drive-thru and stand-alone restaurant. Located on 818 South Orlando Avenue, the restaurant joins the flagship location at Disney Springs as its second location in Central Florida. Guests can enjoy Fieri’s signature chicken tenders, sandwiches, sides and choice of 22 house-made dipping sauces inside the restaurant’s dining room, drive-thru or pick up curbside at specially reserved parking spaces via the Chicken Guy! mobile app or online at chickenguy.com/order-online.

“I love Central Florida, so I’m stoked to bring our second Chicken Guy! to the area,” says Guy Fieri. “As our guests have come to know, our chicken tenders and sandwiches are the real deal, so bring your appetite and find out why they call me the Boss of Sauce!”

Chicken Guy! features all-natural chicken tenders — brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs — sandwiches, skewers and salads in addition to delectable sides such as Guy’s specially seasoned Chicken Guy! Fries, Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles and fresh slaw that can all be paired with one (or all) of the house-made signature sauces, including Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, Wasabi Honey, Donkey Sauce, Avocado Crema and more. For dessert, Chicken Guy! offers creamy, hand-spun Flavortown shakes, available in six flavors: Triple Chocolate Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Oreo.

“As always, I’m delighted to be working alongside my friend Guy Fieri on another Chicken Guy! launch,” Planet Hollywood founder and chairman Robert Earl says. “We want to make our brand more accessible for our devoted local consumer base and opening a second location in a single market with a drive-thru does just that.”