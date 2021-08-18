Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen Partners with Lifestyle Brand MiddleClassFancy to Debut the Rand Burger

The world’s most memeable chef, Guy Fieri, is taking his Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant brand powered by Virtual Dining Concepts, to new heights by partnering with the most iconic name in suburban meme culture, MiddleClassFancy. The partnership not only brings together two brands synonymous with memes, but also offers a new menu item, the "Rand Burger," now available for a limited time only.

Every day, millions of followers view MiddleClassFancy’s unique perspective on the absurdities of suburban lifestyle. From jokes about air fryers to grilling battles, integrating Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen into the MiddleClassFancy universe lead Fieri into naming a burger after their beloved character, Rand.

Says MiddleClassFancy creator Lee Ayers, “I started MiddleClassFancy as an exaggerated version of the life I grew up around coming from a small town in Cedartown, Georgia. I already had a different meme account where I played around with the concept of middle class memes and realized they were extremely relatable to the majority of my following, so I decided to make an account dedicated to the middle class lifestyle. Now, after about 6 years of creating memes for the MiddleClassFancy universe, I have the opportunity to work with Guy Fieri, which couldn’t be more perfect considering I’ve used him in memes in the past. A huge part of the MiddleClassFancy universe involves the restaurant experience as well. I’m beyond excited to work with Guy and I know my audience will love what we have in store for them.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen online menu was created by Fieri and includes some of the most popular dishes his fans have grown to love. The delivery-only menu includes a wide selection of appetizers, entrees featuring veggie, fish, and chicken options, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more.

“Meme or no meme, Rand is a real dude and a formidable grill master,” says Guy Fieri. “So in recognition of his true backyard burger badassery, I’m allowing Rand a limited time only trip through Flavortown…order up!"

Follow the storyline on Instagram at @MiddleClassFancy and you’ll see a brewing rivalry between Rand, the overly serious but loveable neighbor, and his new rival, Guy Fieri, who is challenging Rand’s spot as the top grillmaster on the block.