Guzman y Gomez Announces Opening of Second U.S. Unit in Schaumburg, Illinois

Founder and CEO of Guzman y Gomez Steven Marks always had a dream of bringing Guzman y Gomez ‘home’ to the US. The native New Yorker, who Founded Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen in Australia in 2006 has built an impressive brand and business that has dominated the Mexican fast-food category internationally and now has over 175 restaurants in Australia, Singapore, Japan and the US.

In January 2019, the US dream came true with the opening of Guzman y Gomez’s first drive thru in Naperville and since then, the GYG crew have proudly served the Naperville community fresh, made to order burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, nachos fries and their famous cali burrito (a burrito with fries in it!).

Today, GYG announced the opening of their second US location in one of Chicagoland’s largest suburbs, Schaumburg, located at 795 E. Gold Road. GYG, Schaumburg will open to the public on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for dine in, takeaway, and drive thru orders with $5 burritos and bowls. Make it a meal with the famous $3 chipotle seasoned fries and a fountain soda. This will be followed by a full menu offered in the days after opening.

Steven Marks, Guzman y Gomez Founder and CEO states, “Guzman y Gomez has always had a vision to reinvent fast-food because we genuinely believe that fast-food doesn’t have to mean bad food. We also want to provide the highest quality menu items and ingredients at great value with the speed and convenience of traditional fast-food. Some call our concept fast casual but there’s nothing casual about GYG. We’re a fast paced and high energy team who want to give our guests a phenomenal and memorable experience. We will never compromise on the quality of our food and I really hope our locals in Schaumburg come along to our Grand opening so we can showcase our incredible authentic Mexican flavors and show everyone our GYG energy and love!”

“Schaumburg is an ideal location for us because of its vibrant community life and friendly population. We can’t wait to introduce our favorite flavors to the suburb and call this great neighborhood our home.”

If it’s not obvious by now, GYG is all about the food. Their obsession with quality is second to none. From the incredible proteins including flame grilled free-range chicken, pulled pork carnitas, shredded beef brisket and flame-grilled angus steak to their house made guacamole and pico de gallo salsas, the quality of GYG’s food has to be tasted to be believed.

Whether enjoying a quick a lunch, or picking up dinner for the family, Guzman y Gomez has the community covered with a menu that provides a great value each time. Freshly prepared classics such as burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos and quesadillas with real Mexican flavor in every bite.

Guzman y Gomez’ restaurant design, like the menu itself, channels Mexico’s urban streets with vibrantly colored tiles and street art that creates a high energy vibe paired with a Latin playlist that fills the background to keep the mood fun. The high energy of crew keeps the vibes going all day (and night) long.