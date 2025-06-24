Guzman y Gomez (GYG), one of the world’s fastest-growing fast-food businesses, announced the opening of its seventh Chicagoland location in Des Plaines on Thursday, July 17. Located at 2741 Mannheim Rd, this location continues the brand’s rapid expansion across the region as it redefines fast food with a bold promise: real, clean Mexican food – made fast, served fresh and always full of flavor.

To mark the occasion, GYG Des Plaines will celebrate opening day with $5 Burritos and Bowls for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru, available all day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can also make it a meal with chipotle seasoned fries and a fountain drink for just $4. The celebration will feature live music, giveaways and a chance for new fans to experience the energy and flavor that have made GYG a cult favorite in Australia and beyond.

“Opening our seventh Chicagoland Guzman y Gomez in Des Plaines is a huge milestone for us,” said Steven Marks, Founder and co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez. “Guzman y Gomez has a cult following in Australia, and we’re seeing that same momentum here, our Evanston launch was incredible. We know Des Plaines locals will taste our food and instantly love our fresh approach to fast food.”

With over 250 locations worldwide and now seven in the Chicagoland area including Naperville, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Evanston and now Des Plaines, GYG has become a global cult favorite for its authentic flavors, real ingredients and lightning-fast service. The menu features Mexican staples like burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, all made with quality ingredients like flame-grilled chicken, grilled flank steak, fresh produce and house-made salsas. GYG also offers breakfast, dessert and alcoholic beverages, making it a go-to spot any time of day.

Fast food doesn’t have to be bad food! Fast food is overdue for a reinvention and we’re leading that charge,” Marks added. “We’re proving that fast can still mean real: real ingredients, real flavor, real care. We’re grilling grilled flank steak, making guac fresh daily and building a team culture that lives and breathes guest experience. Whether you’re heading to the airport or out with family, Des Plaines now has fast food that doesn’t cut corners, just delivers bold flavor at a great value. You can get a burrito for as little as $8.30.”

After transforming fast food in Australia, GYG is bringing that same mission stateside, redefining what fast food can be. Every menu item meets GYG’s certified Clean standards, meaning no added preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or other unnecessary additives. This commitment was born from a full menu audit in Australia, followed by the US, where GYG partnered with suppliers to reformulate everything from tortillas and chips to churros and marinades. The result is fast food that doesn’t compromise on taste, nutrition, or transparency.

Each GYG restaurant is designed to deliver more than just a meal. Featuring bold Mexican street art, vibrant interiors and upbeat music, the dining experience captures the energy of the brand while welcoming guests of all ages.

GYG is also now offering free delivery on the GYG App when guests spend $10 or more, with no service fee. Additionally, guests can earn GOMEX loyalty points and access exclusive products and bundles available only through the app, all part of GYG’s commitment to convenience and value, giving guests more ways to enjoy their favorites, more often.

GYG Des Plaines will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., offering dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, app and web ordering and delivery.