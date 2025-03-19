Guzman y Gomez (GYG), one of the world’s fastest-growing fast food businesses, is setting a new benchmark for the U.S. fast-food industry with the official launch of its 100% Clean food initiative. After years of revolutionizing fast food in Australia, GYG is bringing its commitment to real, fresh and high-quality ingredients to the American market. Every ingredient in every menu item meets GYG’s certified Clean standards, guaranteeing that guests can enjoy fast food without compromising on taste, nutrition or quality.

As consumer expectations for fast food continue to evolve, GYG is setting a new industry standard by working closely with suppliers and challenging outdated food practices. The journey to Clean began in the brand’s home base of Australia with a full menu audit, leading to the development of a strict list of unacceptable additives–ingredients linked to health concerns and consumer backlash that the brand committed to eliminating. GYG partnered with suppliers to reformulate products, sometimes requiring entirely new ingredient development to remove all added preservatives from tortillas, corn chips and hard tacos, while also refining staples like fries, cheese, churros and marinades to meet its Clean standards.

“At GYG we are committed to our guests and know that we have a responsibility to the masses to provide the best, we’ve spent years proving that fast food doesn’t have to be bad food,” said Steven Marks, Founder and Co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez. “We knew that if we worked hard enough, we could make fresh, high-quality food at the speed and price people expect from fast food. Now, we’re bringing that same commitment to the U.S. and showing Americans they don’t have to settle in order to keep eating fast food. We know that as we grow, so will our standard. We look forward to continuing to evolve our menu to offer the absolute best.”

With the launch of its 100% Clean food initiative in the U.S., GYG is bringing this same commitment to American guests, proving that fast food can be fresh, flavorful and free from unacceptable additives like high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial nitrates and much more. As the brand expands in the United States, it is setting a new precedent in the industry–offering the speed and convenience of traditional fast food without compromising on quality. By challenging suppliers, rethinking ingredients and refusing to cut corners, GYG is redefining what Americans should expect when they order fast food.

With over 230 locations worldwide, Guzman y Gomez chose the Chicago market as its US debut with six locations currently and growing at an unprecedented pace, earning a reputation for vibrant flavors and exceptional quality, now bringing its 100% Clean menu to a growing number of guests. From its signature Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Nachos and the iconic Cali Burrito, every dish is made with fresh produce and authentic ingredients like its GYG 100% sow-stall-free pulled pork and hormone-free beef with absolutely no compromises.