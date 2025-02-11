Guzman y Gomez (GYG), one of the world’s fastest-growing fast-food businesses, announced today the signing of a lease in Bucktown, marking its first-ever location within Chicago city limits. This flagship Chicago restaurant will be located at 1624 N. Damen Avenue and is slated to open in the summer of 2025.

The Bucktown opening signifies a major milestone for GYG as it establishes a presence in one of Chicago’s most vibrant neighborhoods, celebrated for its energetic vibe and strong sense of community. Alongside this exciting debut, GYG is also set to open in Evanston, located at 1706 Sherman Ave. on March 11 and Des Plaines, located at 2777 Mannheim Rd, this summer, bringing its fresh, bold Mexican flavors to even more guests.

“We’ve been so proud of the way the Chicagoland community has embraced GYG since bringing our brand to the United States with our first opening in Naperville,” said Steven Marks, Founder and co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez. “Opening in the Bucktown neighborhood is an incredible moment for us as we bring our fresh, authentic Mexican flavors and high-energy atmosphere to the city of Chicago. Evanston and Des Plaines are also dynamic communities that align perfectly with our mission to make fast food better with quality ingredients and memorable experiences.”

With over 230 locations worldwide and five in Chicago, Guzman y Gomez is growing at an unprecedented pace, earning a reputation for vibrant flavors and exceptional quality. Guests at all locations can enjoy a wide variety of classic Mexican dishes, including Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Nachos and the iconic Cali Burrito, all made using fresh produce and authentic ingredients such as flame-grilled chicken, Angus steak and house-made guacamole.

Each restaurant is designed to deliver more than just a meal. With colorful tiles, Mexican street art and an upbeat playlist, the interior spaces create a lively atmosphere that invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the GYG experience.