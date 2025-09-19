Guzman y Gomez (GYG), one of the world’s fastest-growing fast-food businesses, announced their new discounted breakfast burrito promotion in honor of National Breakfast Day, or as those down under say, “brekkie”. This promotion offers $5 Brekkie or Big Brekkie Burritos September 22-28 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily.

The Aussie cult favorite brand has over 250 locations nationwide, including seven in the Chicagoland area. This promotion is available across all locations including Naperville, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Buffalo Grove, Evanston and Des Plaines.

“For us, ‘brekkie’ is a central part of our Australian tradition and it’s always about starting your day right with clean, healthy delicious food. GYG’s brekkie is one of our fastest growing offerings and it’s because our guests are telling us our brekkie burritos and bowls are one of the best things on the menu,” says Steven Marks, Founder and Co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez. “We’re excited to celebrate National Breakfast Day by giving our customers in the U.S. a chance to experience brekkie GYG-style and kickstart their morning with our incredible brekkie burritos and coffee all week long.”

Since 2020, Guzman y Gomez has been serving up fresh Breakfast Burritos and Bowls with authentic Mexican flavors. Their menu features a variety of options, from crispy pan-fried bacon and grilled chorizo to fresh sauteed vegetables, all topped with their famous house-made guacamole. Whether you’re looking for a hearty burrito or bowl or something lighter like their crunchy avocado toast, every dish is made with fresh ingredients. To complete the meal, GYG also offers freshly brewed and barista-made coffee, providing the perfect boost to start the day.

The founders of GYG have a core mission to reinvent fast food and change the way the masses eat. By sharing this Brekkie culture, the brand invites new and regular guests to share a breakfast with friends and family, embodying its own values of community and its obsession with high-quality, fresh food.

Guests can earn GOMEX loyalty points and access exclusive products and bundles available only through the app, all part of GYG’s commitment to convenience and value, giving guests more ways to enjoy their favorites, more often.