Gyro Shack Expanding in Albuquerque

The Greeks are growing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gyro Shack signed a deal to expand its Greek family. The three-unit agreement in the Southwest, secures Albuquerque and the surrounding counties for delicious gyro development. WSGS, LLC has extensive experience in full-service restaurants, food distribution, as well as restaurant equipment. The principal said, “We are excited to be partnering with such a young and unique Brand. Gyro Shack has great service, great people, and even better food! We hope to carry their vision on in the Southwest for many years to come.

Founded by Gus Zaharioudakis in 2009, Gyro Shack began as two quick service restaurants in former coffee drive-through kiosks. Today, the brand brings its authentic and unique take on the classic Greek favorites to drive-through customers throughout Boise, ID with eight area locations revolutionizing the way customers think about fast Mediterranean cuisine. Using only fresh ingredients, made to order as customers drive up, the brand remains focused on valuing customers’ time and money.

Currently owned by Arete Food Group based in Boise, ID, Gyro Shack is actively developing new corporate locations in Arizona as well as franchising in 15 states.