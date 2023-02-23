Gyro Shack Launches National Franchise Plan

Gyro Shack announced its national franchise opportunity. The brand has recently seen the increase in demand for their food, and looks forward to opening their first location outside of their home market of Idaho, in Tucson, Arizona in March of this year. Gyro Shack is looking forward to bringing their healthy, convenient Greek food to Tucson and throughout the United States.

Seth Brink, President of Gyro Shack is excited to bring the flavors of Gyro Shack to communities around the nation. “It’s important that communities have access to different types of cuisines, and that they are accessible and convenient,” says Brink. “Gyro Shack provides this convenient access to Greek food, making it healthier and more diverse than the traditional food that you would receive through a drive-through.”

Gyro Shack strives to provide incredible products and service to customers, but also provides the same level of care to its partners and franchisees. The brand is a franchisee-focused franchisor and strives to create an environment that cultivates success for the individual and the brand. Gyro Shack has employees who have been with the company for over a decade, and whether franchisees are single or multi-unit owners, the brand looks forward to welcoming franchisees who are collaborative, and passionate about the Gyro Shack brand and products.

“The environment at Gyro Shack is what makes us unique,” continues Brink. “We really try to treat the people we’re involved with how we’d like to be treated and are looking for franchisees and partners who want to do the same thing in return for the brand and for their customers. Anyone who comes through Gyro Shack has the opportunity to become an owner or franchisee through our training.”

Later this year, the franchise will open its second Tucson location. Gyro Shack is excited to bring their innovative technology and business models to additional Tucson locations and to the remainder of Arizona. The brand’s sales, app, and online ordering are integrated to include third party ordering, and they partner with restaurant management software that is integrated with every service that a franchisee would need to run their business seamlessly. Additionally, Gyro Shack stays ahead of the curve by engaging team members and franchise partners with ideas for offers, menus, and processes to ensure that they are staying innovative in their business.