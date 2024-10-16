Gyro Shack announced today their second location in Albuquerque is now open. Gyro Shack is continuing to share their unique quick-service menu offerings of gyros, salads and rice bowls beginning 10/15/24 as construction has finally completed at 4201 NE San Mateo Blvd.

We hope to continue and win the hearts of locals in Albuquerque by filling the void of gyros in the market,” said Jack Carrigan, Franchisee of Gyro Shack in Albuquerque. Gyro Shack is continually seeking new sites in the Southwestern US and hopes to sign additional leases soon.

Gyro Shack is seeking additional franchise partners! Gyro Shack is focused on finding the “right” franchise partners. “Our food sells itself. Being the frontrunner in an up-and-coming segment such as quick-service Mediterranean creates both opportunities and challenges. We welcome them all!” said Seth Brink, President of Gyro Shack. Potential franchisees must love Gyro Shack’s food, have a passion for taking care of people and creating great, fast, fresh food. Gyro Shack seeks to grow immediately in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and other Western States. Gyro Shack is always looking for qualified franchisees. The brand is seeking current multi-unit franchisees with restaurant experience. Both single unit and multi-unit franchise offerings are currently available.

This project is in partnership with modular steel builder, RJ Russo, located in Phoenix, AZ and the first modular building Gyro Shack has opened. Gyro Shack is also developing another location with Russo which is slated to open in November in Tucson, AZ. “I am hoping these modular buildings will give us another arrow in our development quiver to utilize as necessary moving forward” said Brink.

Founded by the Zaharioudakis family in Boise, ID, Gyro Shack has long been known as a fast, affordable option for delicious Greek food. With recipes based on those lovingly crafted by its founder, the brand continues to corner the market on expedient and uncommonly inventive gyro options that redefine quick-service Mediterranean cuisine.

Gyro offerings range from the traditional to the extraordinary, such as the BLT and the Spicy Bacon Avocado. Vegetarian lovers of Mediterranean fare will also find plenty to tempt their palates, including a Falafel gyro, Greek salad, rice bowls and hummus and pita. The house made tzatziki and spicy green sauces are a delicious way to top off any order to perfection.