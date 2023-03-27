Häagen-Dazs Introduces New Pineapple Coconut Shake

This spring, Häagen-Dazs Shops is taking “playfully luxurious” to the next level through the iconic pairing of pineapple and coconut, a decadent and tropical flavor combination that transports us to beachside vacations enjoyed in the sun – a welcome respite from this particularly chilly winter.

Just as retro cocktails are seeing a rise across the U.S. this year, the trend towards classic, nostalgic flavors does not end at the bar. Available at Häagen-Dazs® Shops nationwide beginning on April 1, the Pineapple Coconut Shake pays homage to the beloved piña colada, sans alcohol, making for a rich and refreshing delight. In true Häagen-Dazs Shops fashion, they transform traditional to luxury with sweet-meets-smooth Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream which boasts a flavor profile of juicy, ripe pineapples mixed into silky coconut ice cream.

The new Pineapple Coconut Shake features the perfect blend of Häagen-Dazs incredibly popular Pineapple Coconut ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a slice of fresh pineapple that will transport you to a sandy beach with every sip. This decadent shake is the ultimate indulgence for anyone looking to escape the everyday and dream about enjoying the warm sunshine and ocean breeze, with a tropical piña colada in hand.

"The Pineapple Coconut Shake is the perfect addition to Häagen-Dazs Shop offerings, just in time for spring," says Rachel Javien, Häagen-Dazs Marketing Director. "We wanted to create a dessert that embodies the spirit of tropical getaways and travel, and we think we've hit the mark with this incredible shake."

The new Pineapple Coconut Shake will be available at all Häagen-Dazs Shops April 1 through June 14, or as supplies last. Available to purchase in person at all shop locations within the United States, or pre-ordered for pick-up and delivery (available at select locations).