Häagen-Dazs Opens First Store in Alaska

Häagen-Dazs Shops announced its foray into Alaska with their ever shop location in Anchorage Village in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a momentous occasion for Häagen-Dazs as it marks the first time the brand will venture into the state to open a scoop shop which will also reveal their updated branding and design.

“We’re so excited to finally land in Alaska. Each Shop is owned by local franchisees, and the Anchorage franchisees were the energetic, driving factor that helped Häagen-Dazs open their first location in the state,” comments Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops.

“As long-time Häagen-Dazs lovers and longtime Alaska residents (Christina was born and raised in Anchorage and Chris moved to the state at the age of 5), we’re thrilled to bring Häagen-Dazs Shops and their super-premium ice cream and indulgent desserts to our Anchorage community and hopefully soon, the entire state,” say shop owners and married duo, Chris and Christina Bean. “Ice cream is more than a treat, it’s family time, it’s happiness.”