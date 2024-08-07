Häagen-Dazs reveals a recreation of its iconic Pistachio ice cream recipe, available in Shops nationwide and at retailers nationwide. A staple for ice cream lovers everywhere, the Pistachio ice cream’s premium new flavor profile features a blend of lightly roasted and salted California pistachios paired perfectly with velvety pistachio ice cream.

To celebrate the transformation of this classic flavor, Häagen-Dazs Shops is offering a special giveaway between August 18 – 20 at Shops nationwide. Each day, the first 500 guests who visit their local Häagen-Dazs Shop will receive a free mini cup or cone of the new Pistachio ice cream.

“Our new recipe elevates one of our most beloved flavors, delivering a more premium ice cream experience,” said Häagen-Dazs Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. “The reimagined Pistachio flavor is made with larger, saltier pistachios, blending creamy pistachio butter with our signature ice cream base for a more robust flavor.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Shop owners and the brand team to not only bring this exceptional new recipe to our Shops but also to grocery stores,” said Häagen-Dazs Shops President, Adam Hanson. “We have worked closely with our Shops teams to ensure guests can come out to their local Shop and test this luxurious new flavor for a limited time. We’re certain our fans will love it.”

The new Pistachio ice cream is available at all Shop locations nationwide and at retailers nationwide. Cup and cone samples are available in Shops on August 18 – 20, or while supplies last.