Häagen-Dazs Shops Announces Grand Opening for Anchorage, Alaska

Häagen-Dazs Shops is celebrating the brand’s first foray into Alaska with a Grand Opening event at the Anchorage Village location in Anchorage, Alaska. Residents, Alaska locals and visitors alike are invited to visit the new Alaska location to partake in the grand opening festivities and experience the new store design.

Häagen-Dazs will hand out free ice cream for the first 500 guests, scratch-off cards that offer the chance to win free ice cream for a year, and other Häagen-Dazs goodies.

The updated Häagen-Dazs Shops design embodies Häagen-Dazs’ mission to provide “luxury where you are” that can be enjoyed by all, now visually extended into its physical locations. The updated design features a bright, bold color scheme, ice cream-themed murals, updated team uniforms, and modern lighting and seating. The Anchorage mural was designed by Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown, a Häagen-Dazs brand partner since 2021.

Also available at the shop will be Häagen-Dazs newest seasonal offering, the Pineapple Coconut Shake, which pays homage to the beloved piña colada, sans alcohol, making for a rich and refreshing delight.