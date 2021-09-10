Häagen-Dazs Shops Introduce Pumpkin Spice Shake

Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company Inc. announce the launch of its Pumpkin Spice Shake, just in time for the fall season. Häagen-Dazs’ newest shake blends beloved pumpkin spice flavors with its indulgent, flavor-forward ice cream for a uniquely satisfying treat, served exclusively at Häagen-Dazs Shops for a limited time.

Häagen-Dazs Pumpkin Spice Shake features its fan-favorite Dulce de Leche ice cream, a combination of caramel and sweet cream, swirled with ribbons of rich golden caramel. The renowned ice cream is expertly blended with pure pumpkin mix, topped with whipped cream, and dusted with a blend of fall-inspired spices for a decadent dessert treat that serves as the perfect transition from summer to fall.

“Häagen-Dazs shops nationwide are excited for this new offering, inspired by the everlasting pumpkin spice craze. Our Pumpkin Spice Shake deliciously embodies all the flavors of fall and celebrates the season in a uniquely Häagen-Dazs approach,” says Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops.

The Pumpkin Spice Shake is the newest addition to Häagen-Dazs Shops seasonal offerings, which also include the fan-favorite Peppermint Bark Shake and Chameleon Cold Brew Float. The Häagen-Dazs brand continues to transform the finest ingredients into decadent experiences bite by bite.