Häagen-Dazs Shops announced an elevated dessert experience for coffee lovers nationwide with the launch of its limited-time Coffee Collection lineup. Beginning February 1 through March 31, the collection features three decadent milkshakes. Coffee, Mocha, and Caramel Coffee.

Available at Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide, guests are invited to elevate their coffee experience with the new and improved Coffee Collection, featuring a luxurious blend of rich, aromatic coffee, decadent Belgian Chocolate, and the brand’s iconic Dulce de Leche ice cream. Transforming the everyday coffee break into a moment of bliss, the lineup features:

The Coffee Shake, a blend ofrichHäagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream, topped with creamy whipped cream.

The Mocha Shake, a blend of Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream paired with Coffee Ice Cream, blended and topped with whipped cream and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces.

The Caramel Coffee Shake, a blend of Häagen-Dazs sweet Dulce de Leche Ice Cream blended with Coffee Ice Cream and finished with silky whipped cream and warm caramel.

“We’re delighted to introduce familiar flavors with a fresh approach through our Coffee Collection to kick off the new year,” said Häagen-Dazs Shops Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. “We’ve perfectly balanced the rich flavors of coffee, chocolate, and caramel with our super-premium ice cream, creating a delightful new way to elevate your coffee experience.”

Guests are encouraged to download the newly revamped Häagen-Dazs loyalty app, featuring a sleek new design to enhance guest experience, giving customers access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news. Guests who download and sign up for rewards will receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop.

Häagen-Dazs Shops is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to support its ReBUILD LA Wildfire Relief campaign, aiding those impacted by the recent wildfires. This initiative helps families with limited resources rebuild their homes, relocate, and restore their lives. From February 1st through March 31st, $1 from every Coffee Collection milkshake sold at Southern California Häagen-Dazs Shops will go directly to ReBUILD LA. To donate directly, visit http://bit.ly/REBUILDLAHD. Thank you for supporting our mission to help rebuild and restore hope in our community.