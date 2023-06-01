Häagen-Dazs Shops Unveil Strawberry and Raspberry Frozen Lemonades

Embracing summer, Häagen-Dazs Shops unveiled their latest seasonal creations: Strawberry Frozen Lemonade and Raspberry Frozen Lemonade, available at shops from coast to coast, beginning on June 15. These invigorating, frozen drinks are undeniably refreshing, tangy, and bursting with strawberry and raspberry goodness.

All consumers can enjoy these quintessential summer refreshments as they are made with Haagen-Dazs real-fruit, dairy-free Strawberry, and Raspberry Sorbets. The combinations are blended with chilled lemonade brimming with zesty citrus notes and further enhanced by the effervescence of seltzer bubbles.

"Our refreshing frozen lemonades are ideal to enjoy on a scorching summer day when nothing seems to cool you down,” says Rachel Javien, Häagen-Dazs Marketing Director. “Featuring our sorbets packed with luscious strawberry and raspberry flavors They are punchy and playful drinks for all to enjoy.”

The new Strawberry Frozen Lemonade and Raspberry Frozen Lemonade will be available at all Häagen-Dazs Shops from June 15th through September 14th, or as supplies last. Available to purchase in person at all shop locations within the United States, or pre-ordered for pick-up and delivery (available at select locations).