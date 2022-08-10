The Habit Burger Grill Announces Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich

The Habit Burger Grill is continuing to show that they are far more than just a “burger joint”, with their latest delectable chef inspired dish, the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich, which is available for a limited-time beginning today, August 10th.

The Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich features seasoned chargrilled chicken on parmesan crusted sourdough, topped with parmesan cheese, fresh green leaf lettuce, and juicy tomatoes, drizzled with a flavourful basil pesto aioli. Through this new creation, The Habit proves their innovative culinary skills by adding ingredients with a high pairing appeal among customers; basil and parmesan. To top it off, the crusted parmesan sourdough adds a crunchy element to the sandwich, making for a truly mouthwatering culinary experience.



