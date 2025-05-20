While Habit Burger & Grill is best known for its award-winning Charburgers, there’s another star on the rise: the Chicken Club. This stacked, smoky, flavor-loaded sandwich was crowned the No. 1 Grilled Chicken Sandwich by The Daily Meal in 2024, and now, fans can score one for free.

From May 20–23, Habit CharClub members will automatically receive a reward for a Free* Chicken Club Sandwich at participating locations with any $5 minimum purchase. No catch. Just pure Chicken Club.

The Chicken Club’s build is a mouthful in all the right ways: freshly chargrilled chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, hickory-smoked bacon, creamy mayo, and fresh avocado, all served on perfectly toasted sourdough.

“This sandwich hits different,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef of Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re taking marinated chicken breast and throwing it on the chargrill, then stacking it up with smoky bacon and fresh avocado that we mash in-house, daily. It’s got crunch, it’s got flavor, it’s got swagger. And yeah, it holds its own next to our burgers, easy.”

Burger loyalist or chicken champion? Either way, Habit’s got you covered. Get your free Chicken Club when you join the CharClub and spend just $5. One bite, and this award-winning sandwich will do all the talking.

Not in the CharClub yet? There’s still time. New guests can join by May 19 at 11:59 PM PT to get in on the offer and taste what all the hype is about.

How to Redeem Your Free Chicken Club Sandwich: