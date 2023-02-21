The Habit Burger Grill Announces Return of the Patty Melt

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced today the return of its fan favorite, the Patty Melt. Making its third appearance as a limited-time offer (LTO), the Patty Melt is The Habit Burger Grill’s most popular LTO, available February 22 at participating locations.

The Habit Patty Melt is handcrafted and made with artisan grilled corn rye bread, melted cheeses, and our signature chargrilled patties, elevating a comfort classic to the next level.

When Habit Burger’s Executive Chef Adam Baird first came up with the concept, he put an incredible amount of thought and testing into the Patty Melt, using the freshest ingredients.

“I wanted to deliver a handcrafted, elevated point of view on a classic patty melt… and there’s something about the flavor profile that has resonated with people,” Chef Adam Baird says. “The cascading caramelized onions, cheeses, and juicy chargrilled beef patties melt seamlessly together. Laying these elements between grilled corn rye bread to pack a zesty crunch offers an incredible combination of texture and flavor.”

After the first two limited-time releases of the Patty Melt, the sandwich immediately established itself as a fan favorite, often being repeatedly requested by loyal customers and fans of the brand.

“We knew the Patty Melt would be a hit but we had no idea the positive reaction we’d get,” says Executive Chef Adam Baird. “Quite literally, we now have a cult following of Patty Melt fans.”

Indeed, just a quick glance at The Habit Burger on Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok, you’ll find comments including: