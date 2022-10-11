The Habit Burger Grill Brings Back Pumpkin Pie Shake

Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced today the anticipated return of their Pumpkin Pie Shake for a limited time only. Enjoy the classic autumn flavor of pumpkin pie, now through the end of the year at participating restaurants.

“The beginning of fall heralds the launch of pumpkin spice season, and Habit Burger Grill elevates this by featuring actual pumpkin puree in our incredibly popular Pumpkin Pie Shake, blasting that pumpkin taste to the next level,” says Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at Habit Burger Grill. “In fact, we’ve had customers asking about it since the beginning of this year! Our Pumpkin Pie Shake is indulgent and satisfies that pumpkin spice craving with a rich and creamy treat.”

Created with Habit Burger Grill’s signature love of the craft, this handspun shake tastes exactly like a pumpkin pie, but in shake form. And just like the real thing, the Pumpkin Pie Shake features creamy vanilla ice cream and real pumpkin pie spiced puree. The decadent shake is topped with air-light whipped cream and crunchy cinnamon cereal bits for a cool, delicious, velvety, satisfying experience. The Pumpkin Pie Shake is the perfectly sweet accompaniment to Habit Burger Grill’s many Charburgers, sandwiches and other delicious dishes. In fact, Habit Burger Grill’s Pumpkin Pie Shake has been a fan favorite since its launch five years ago.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit, a habit.