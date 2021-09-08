The Habit Burger Grill Brings Back 'Round Up' Campaign to Support No Kid Hungry

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads, and more is proud to bring back its “Round Up” initiative as part of its ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in America. From September 8th through October 21st, guests will be given the opportunity to round-up their check to the nearest whole dollar and donate that amount to No Kid Hungry. Last year, The Habit Burger Grill raised more than $400,000 through its ‘Round Up’ campaign for children in need and is committed to raising even more this year. With the new school year in full swing, The Habit Burger Grill is proud to host this charitable campaign and encourage their community to help ensure all kids get nutritious meals to learn, focus and thrive.

The round-up is offered for customers at the end of every transaction through The Habit Burger Grill’s mobile app, online ordering channel, kiosk, phone orders, and at the end of their transaction in-store. The Habit Burger Grill’s partnership with No Kid Hungry provides customers with an easy opportunity to donate and give back to children in need.

Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer, of Habit Restaurants, LLC states: “We’ve been a proud partner of No Kid Hungry since 2015 and are very excited to bring back our “Round Up” campaign for the second year in a row. As a brand, we are driven to support communities in need, and helping end childhood hunger is something our team is very passionate about. With this year’s campaign, we are hoping to raise more money, bring more awareness and help more children by providing the nutritious meals they need.”

“It’s amazing to see how people’s spare change can make such a big impact,” says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “In the wake of the coronavirus, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. But this is a problem we know how to solve. We are beyond grateful for the commitment and passion of The Habit Burger Grill in the fight to end childhood hunger.”

The Habit Burger Grill is known for giving back to their local communities in a variety of ways including previously hosting in-store fundraisers to support local schools, hosting events with the local Boys & Girls Clubs of America and more. Over the last year, The Habit Catering Trucks provided over 25,000 meals to frontline medical personnel during the pandemic.