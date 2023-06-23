The Habit Burger Grill is Coming to Hamilton, New Jersey

Hamilton Plaza is set to become one of the Garden State’s newest locations for Habit Burger Grill, announced Levin Management Corporation (LMC). The free-standing, 3,100-square-foot fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru will be developed on a fully approved pad site at Hamilton Plaza.

LMC serves as leasing and managing agent for the 175,500-square-foot Mercer County shopping center, which sits at the intersection of heavily traveled Route 33 and Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road. Ed Vasconcellos III, LMC leasing representative, spearheaded the Habit Burger Grill lease on behalf of the landlord; Steven Marusky of Richardson Commercial Realtors served as tenant broker.

“Habit Burger Grill is a high-quality tenant and a leader in the fast-casual segment,” says Vasconcellos, adding that Hamilton Plaza’s dining component also includes Texas Roadhouse, A Slice of Brooklyn and Moe’s Southwest Grill. “We are excited to add another nationally recognized concept to Hamilton Plaza. This popular chain is sure to be a hit within the local community.”

The new Hamilton Plaza restaurant will be the first New Jersey Habit Burger Grill that is franchisee-owned; the brand’s other Garden State shops are corporate-owned and managed. Habit Burger is renowned for its Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, sides, shakes and more.

Anchored by an 81,000-square-foot World Class ShopRite, Hamilton Plaza draws 2.7 million visitors per year, according to real-time traffic data from Placer.ai. The center’s tenant roster also includes The Goodwill Store, Petco, Dollar Tree, Norman’s Hallmark, T-Mobile, Mattress Firm, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, and Queen Bee Nail Salon. Hamilton Plaza serves a residential population of more than 190,000 people within a five-mile radius. More than 47,000 vehicles pass the center each day.

The LMC team is marketing just two available in-line units, of 1,700 square feet and 4,400 square feet, at Hamilton Plaza.

For seven decades, LMC has served as a trusted single-source commercial real estate services provider for institutional and private owners. Its diversified, retail-focused leasing and management portfolio includes 125 properties totaling almost 16 million square feet in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.