This isn’t just a burger drop—it’s the most exclusive burger we’ve ever dropped. Habit Burger & Grill is making its music festival debut with the Desert Drip Char Meal, a late-night feast made for sun-soaked days and after-hours energy.

To celebrate, Habit is teaming up with Desert Nights and the inaugural Rodeo Nights, two of the most coveted after-dark parties in the Coachella Valley, hosted at ZENYARA.

After the desert transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, fashion, and high heat, Habit brings the flavor with its desert-meets-music fusion: the Desert Drip Char Meal. This stacked chargrilled beef burger is loaded with melted pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and spicy aioli—served alongside Habit’s #1-ranked* Tempura Green Beans and a refreshing Hibiscus Agua Fresca. It’s the ultimate late-night flavor flex for those who like their burgers bold and their nights unforgettable.

“This scene is all about sensory experiences that build and crescendo, and the Desert Drip Char Meal was designed to match that epic energy,” says Chef Jason Triail, Habit’s Executive Chef.

Across all three weekends (April 11–13, April 18–20 & April 25–27), Habit’s trucks will be dishing it out after dark, exclusively for VIP partygoers. Whether dancing ‘til sunrise at Desert Nights or living the low-desert dream at Rodeo Nights, Habit’s bringing the fuel to every electric, late-night moment.

No wristband? No problem. The Desert Drip Char Meal will also be available for a limited time from April 11-20 (while supplies last), at four select Habit locations in the Coachella Valley area starting at $15.50, taxes extra**. (Desert road trips encouraged.)

The meal can be ordered in-restaurant, at the kiosk and on digital platforms at the following locations. (No third-party delivery available.)

La Quinta

Cathedral City

Palm Desert

Palm Desert Monterey

“This is our boldest festival moment yet,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit. “We’re turning up the heat with fresh flavors and big energy that keep the night going long after the headliners leave the stage.”

We’ll be there partying until the wee hours—Desert Drip in one hand, bass drop in the other. Follow along at @habitburgerandgrill to catch the drip in real time.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Side. (Published July 2024).

**Price varies by location