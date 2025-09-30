You asked. Habit listened. By popular demand, Habit Burger & Grill is again extending its fan-favorite Gotta Habit Meal Deals: three flavor-packed meals loaded with fresh ingredients, a side, and a drink, all at a price that’s almost too good to be true. Available now for a limited time while supplies last.

At a time when most restaurants are raising prices, Habit is doing the opposite. Each Gotta Habit Meal Deal features a generous half portion of one of Habit’s signature sandwiches—the BBQ Grilled Chicken, Chicken Club, or Santa Barbara Char—paired with your choice of Tempura Green Beans, French Fries, or Side Garden Ranch Salad, plus a drink. Don’t let the “half” fool you, these portions are hearty and guaranteed to leave you satisfied.

“These meals prove that value doesn’t have to mean boring,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “We’re talking fresh avocado, chargrilled beef, hand-filleted chicken… the same real ingredients we’re known for, bundled into deals that’ll crush your cravings without crushing your wallet.”

$6 Meal Deal: ½ BBQ Chicken — hand-filleted chicken breast, melted cheese, caramelized onions, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with a choice of side and a regular fountain drink.

½ BBQ Chicken — hand-filleted chicken breast, melted cheese, caramelized onions, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with a choice of side and a regular fountain drink. $8 Meal Deal: ½ Chicken Club — hand-filleted chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with your choice of side and a large fountain drink.

½ Chicken Club — hand-filleted chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with your choice of side and a large fountain drink. $10 Meal Deal: ½ Santa Barbara Char — chargrilled beef patty with American cheese, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with five-piece chicken bites, a choice of side, and a large fountain drink.

Choice of Sides: Tempura Green Beans, French Fries, or a Side Garden Ranch Salad

The Gotta Habit Meal Deals is proof that flavor-packed food and value can go hand in hand. But don’t wait, these tasty deals are only here for a limited time.