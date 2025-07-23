Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the launch of their latest restaurant opening in California with the Santa Clarita opening. The new restaurant’s address is 16424 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 30.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://order.habitburger.com/nro/santa-clarita.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 26): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, July 28): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 29): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We have been waiting a while to open our Santa Clarita location, and we couldn’t be more pumped to finally throw out the welcome mat,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at The Habit. “We know Santa Clarita is filled with a ton of things to do – amusement parks, festivals, summer concerts, and sports to name a few. This is a vibrant energetic city and Habit Burger & Grill can’t wait to serve up our award-winning charburgers, sandwiches stacked high, and those amazing sides, like our Tempura Green Beans.”

The latest Santa Clarita restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. -10:00 p.m.