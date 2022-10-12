The Habit Burger Grill Highlights Cult Status in New Campaign

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, is launching a new brand campaign coined “There You Hab It” to bring its chargrilled perfection, SoCal beach town vibes, and cult status to life for a national audience.

Created in collaboration with Party Land, “There You Hab It” debuts with a series of TV spots that highlight The Habit’s irreverent personality, which defines and differentiates the brand in the fast-casual burger category. The campaign also includes digital outdoor, digital display, and social ads.

“Party Land has helped us bring together our passion for better burgers and our pride of being from Santa Barbara into a unique platform for distinctive messaging,” says Ken Chan, Head of Digital and Storytelling, The Habit Burger Grill. “It’s not easy to blend a sense of place, product and humor in the right way and they found a great recipe.”

The “There You Hab It” campaign coincides with The Habit’s rapid U.S. and global expansion. With 330 restaurant locations and growing, The Habit has a long-standing reputation as the burger world’s “best kept secret” and is on a trajectory to become one of America’s go-to restaurant destinations.

“The Habit is a brand that’s laid back and doesn’t take itself too seriously but also doesn’t mess around when it comes to chargrilled meat and flavor. We leaned into offbeat comedy to appeal to their cult-like fans and get the uninitiated to pay attention, then we put the product front and center in a visual world that nods back to their beach town vibes,” says Natalia Fredericks, Creative Director at Party Land, which was selected as The Habit’s agency of record in 2022 following a competitive review.

The Habit has been recognized by numerous food awards, including USA Today’s “10 Best Regional Fast-Food List” and Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State,” among others. At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Charburger was even named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014, and The Habit has been serving it exactly this way since 1969.