The Habit Burger Grill Inks Franchise Area Development Agreement with Stan Singh

Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill has announced that it has recently signed a Franchise Area Development Agreement with experienced entrepreneur Stan Singh. Singh has purchased five restaurants and will open an additional eight new locations in South Riverside County, California.

Singh has an accomplished track record in restaurant operations and ownership with more than 25 restaurants in Southern California. He is embarking on development plans to raise the game on handcrafted burgers in South Riverside County. The Habit Burger Grill chargrills over an open flame and offers a wide variety of additional menu items handcrafted to order.

“With The Habit Burger Grill, I saw the opportunity to invest in a brand that offers the whole package, from impeccable operating systems, industry-leading technology, made-to-order delicious food, and the Brand’s commitment to genuine hospitality and restaurants designed to create a distinctive and inviting atmosphere,” says Singh, who’s restaurant career began in the kitchen of fellow Yum! Brands restaurant, KFC. “I’m proud to be a part of an innovative concept like The Habit Burger Grill. The Brand’s AUV, proven business model and comprehensive franchisee training are undeniable reasons to grow The Habit in Riverside.”

Backed by established parent company Yum! Brands, The Habit emphasizes digital innovation and technological creativity providing tech-enhanced operations and creating an all-access digital customer experience. The brand’s flexible footprint, including drive-thru and endcap buildouts, provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market.

“Stan’s proven experience in restaurant operations and his understanding of the local community, combined with The Habit’s technological and operational strengths, have us poised for rapid growth in South Riverside County,” adds Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. “The momentum our Brand has generated over the last year is a testament to what we can accomplish as we optimize our business model and franchisee support system. We are thrilled to see it come to fruition through our partnership with Stan."

In addition to this Franchise Area Development Agreement, the 300-restaurant brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth. It is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit’s trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and French fries, and onion rings. The offerings also incorporate entrees featuring line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken and grilled tenderloin steak. Along with the emphasis on handcrafted menu items, The Habit Difference is based on the uniqueness of its chargrilling over an open flame.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.