The Habit Burger Grill Launches Balsalmic Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad for Limited Time

The Habit Burger Grill is set to roll out the new Balsamic Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad on June 23 for a limited time.

The marinated balsamic chicken and fresh asparagus are both chargrilled over an open flame topped on hand-cut garden greens, tri-colored quinoa, pepperoncini, pickled red onions, and parmesan.

Everything is tossed in a tangy house-made white balsamic vinaigrette to round out the salad for a bright, flavorful experience. The new Balsamic Grilled Chicken and Asparagus salad will be available for a limited time at select locations.