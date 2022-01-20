The Habit Burger Grill Launches Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

The New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake, debuting this week for a limited time. Bringing the joy of Sunday morning cartoons and cereal to a handspun milkshake, the classic California chain’s ultimate nostalgia drink is for the kid in all of us.

Created with The Habit’s signature love of the craft, the limited-time offering features vanilla ice cream blended up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, topped off by whipped cream and even more pieces of the childhood favorite treat.