The Habit Burger Grill Launches The Jalapeño Char

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest limited-time offer (LTO): The Jalapeño Char. Available at participating locations, the burger debuts on Wednesday, April 19.

The Jalapeño Char is a feast for the senses from the very first delicious, spicy, savory, creamy bite, to the last. While the Jalapeño Char is spicy, it is complemented by the other ingredients for a balanced heat that exemplifies the craft and creativity infused into each The Habit Burger Grill burger. The LTO is handmade to order with a chargrilled patty topped with American cheese, a spicy jalapeño jam, The Habit Burger Grill’s signature house-made jalapeño mustard ranch and is nestled between lettuce, tomato and pickled jalapeños for an extra kick—all layered inside a warm, toasted brioche bun.

“We’re always looking to innovate, to bring more craft, to showcase our passion for the perfect char burger—and we think we’ve found it with the updated Jalapeño Char, “ says Jack Hinchliffe, Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Habit Burger Grill. “We’ve added several different notes of jalapeño with our delectable jam, creamy house-made ranch and pickled jalapeños—which elevates this burger in every sense—you can taste the craft and care that goes into each bite.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.